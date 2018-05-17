FRESNO COUNTY

5 people escape mobile home fire in Fresno County

Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Fresno County just west of Kerman. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Fresno County just west of Kerman. The fire started around 3:30 Thursday morning at a mobile home on State near Central.

It took fire crews 20 minutes to arrive at the scene and once they did they said the home was fully engulfed. The fire was so hot it melted some of the firefighter's masks.

Five people were home at the time but they all managed to get out safely.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the back bedroom, but the cause is still under investigation.

Crews also said the way the home was constructed caused problems for them.

The house is a total loss.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
