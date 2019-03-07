FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, March 7, 2019:Highway 41 in Madera County remains closed in both directions after a rock slide.Boulders and stones fell onto the highway near Rocky Cut just before 3 pm Wednesday.Caltrans says the rock broke free during a time when heavy rain was falling.Because of that, they were forced to shut down the highway in both directions for the safety of those on the road.It's not yet known when the roadway will reopen.In Mariposa County, Highway 140 is back open this morning between Mariposa and El Portal.Caltrans reopened the highway just before 7:30 last night.Yesterday afternoon Caltrans was forced to close the 17 mile stretch over concern that storms would cause rock and mudslides in the wildfire burn scar area.The suspect in a stabbing and shooting appears to have evaded deputies yet again after a three-hour long search in West Central Fresno.Deputies were called to the area of Valentine and McKinley just before two this morning after a victim identified Josh Service as the man that stabbed him.Service is also wanted for ramming a deputies car Tuesday night, as well as his involvement in a shooting investigation.Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will be sentenced today in a Virginia courtroom.Last year, a jury convicted Manafort on eight felonies related to hiding foreign income from the IRS and inflating his income on bank loan applications.Under federal sentencing guidelines, Manafort could receive a 20-year sentence.The ACLU is suing Chawanakee Unified in Madera County, accusing the district of rejecting students' LGBTQ yearbook quotes.A student involved said she confronted Minarets High School staff about the alleged censorship and was told the statement was too politically divisive.The district declined to comment on the lawsuit.