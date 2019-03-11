FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, March 11, 2019:PG&E crews are working to replace several power poles after a fax bus crashed into them in Northeast Fresno.Fresno Police say it was just before 7 last night when the driver of a FAX bus suffered a medical emergency and lost control.The bus struck a power pole, a light pole, and a power box... and finally came to rest on Fresno Street north of Sierra.Police say no one was on the bus at the time of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.City and PG&E crews have been working throughout the night to replace the equipment damaged in the bus crash.The search continues this morning for a missing Marine in Kings Canyon National Park.First Lieutenant Matthew Kraft failed to arrive at his scheduled destination last Monday after a week-long hiking trip.His vehicle was located Saturday night.The Fresno County Sheriff's office is now involved in a multi-agency operation to locate Kraft.Residents in a Strathmore neighborhood are drying out and assessing the damage after floodwaters forced many of them out of their homes.21 homes were impacted and three had water damage inside.The Friant Water Authority said the neighborhood is historically a flood basin and a plug in Frazier Creek failed on Friday night.There are big safety questions this morning after the crash of a new American-made Boeing airliner.It went down yesterday killing 157 people, including eight Americans.It's not clear yet what caused the Ethiopian Airlines flight to crash... but the Boeing plane was the same model that crashed last October in Indonesia.President Donald Trump is releasing his proposed 20-20 budget today.His budget chief confirms it will ask Congress for $8-point-6 billion for a wall along the U-S border with Mexico.It will also have cuts in spending for foreign aid and in welfare "reforms."Democrats have already voiced opposition to both proposals.