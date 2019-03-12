5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, March 12, 2019:

#1: At least one person seriously injured after two separate crashes on I-5 near Mendota

An investigation is underway after at least one person was seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash along Interstate Five at Russell in Fresno County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and backed up traffic for hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The crash involved three semi-trucks, a tow truck, and a passenger car.

#2: Two people killed in head-on crash in Parlier

A late night crash in Parlier claimed two lives.

It happened just before 8:30 in the area of Mendocino and Manning.

Officers say a Dodge pickup going northbound on Mendocino crossed lanes and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan going south.

Both drivers died at the scene.

#3: Ethiopian crash victims include decorated U.S. military captain who had served in Afghanistan, international humanitarian workers

The United Kingdom just grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes expanding the precautionary move now to nine countries.

Investigators from the U.S. are now arriving in Ethiopia, trying to determine what caused the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Of the eight Americans killed, one was a writer from New Jersey living in California, two are brothers from Redding and one was a decorated military captain from Illinois.

#4 City launches Fresno 3-1-1 service to help residents with non-emergency issues

The City of Fresno is launching a new non-emergency number for residents.

311 is designed to simplify the process of reporting an issue, like a pothole or graffiti.

Call center representatives will be available Monday through Friday from seven in the morning until six at night, except on holidays.

#5: Free Pancake Day at IHOP to raise money for children's charities

It's National Pancake day and IHop is helping Flipping it Forward and you can too.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. they are serving free short stacks of pancakes. In exchange, they ask that you make a donation to Valley Children's Hospital.

This is part of a national effort to support Children's Hospitals throughout the country.

This year's goal is to raise $4 million.
