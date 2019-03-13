FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, March 13, 2019:Governor Gavin Newsom is set to sign an executive order to eliminate executions in the state of California.There are currently 737 inmates on California's death row with the last execution happening in 2006.Newsom says the death penalty is costly and unfair and unequally applied based on race and mental stability.The executive order will be signed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.A 59-year-old Pixley man was hit and killed by a car just after midnight on Wednesday in Tulare County.It happened on Highway 99 near Avenue 72.Officials say the man stepped out into the roadway and the driver tried to avoid him but it was too late.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say the cause of an early morning Central Fresno house fire is suspicious.The blaze broke out about two this morning in a vacant home on Calaveras and McKenzie.There were no utilities to the building, and investigators believe it may have sparked near the water heater.Fresno Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is scheduled to be arraigned today accused of willful cruelty to a child.The allegations stem from an incident that prosecutors say caused unjustifiable pain to a seven-year-old.Arambula says the child in question is his daughter and that situation is the result of a spanking.Paul Manafort is preparing for the second round of sentencing this morning.President Trump's former campaign chairman is facing up to a decade behind bars for a pair of conspiracy charges.Just last week he was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for financial crimes.