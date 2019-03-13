FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, March 13, 2019:
#1: California governor halts execution of 737 condemned inmates
Governor Gavin Newsom is set to sign an executive order to eliminate executions in the state of California.
There are currently 737 inmates on California's death row with the last execution happening in 2006.
Newsom says the death penalty is costly and unfair and unequally applied based on race and mental stability.
The executive order will be signed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
#2: Man hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in Tulare County
A 59-year-old Pixley man was hit and killed by a car just after midnight on Wednesday in Tulare County.
It happened on Highway 99 near Avenue 72.
Officials say the man stepped out into the roadway and the driver tried to avoid him but it was too late.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
#3: Crews investigating cause of early morning Central Fresno house fire
Investigators say the cause of an early morning Central Fresno house fire is suspicious.
The blaze broke out about two this morning in a vacant home on Calaveras and McKenzie.
There were no utilities to the building, and investigators believe it may have sparked near the water heater.
#4 DA files misdemeanor cruelty to a child charge against Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula
Fresno Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is scheduled to be arraigned today accused of willful cruelty to a child.
The allegations stem from an incident that prosecutors say caused unjustifiable pain to a seven-year-old.
Arambula says the child in question is his daughter and that situation is the result of a spanking.
#5:Already looking at nearly 4 years in prison, Paul Manafort faces 2nd sentencing
Paul Manafort is preparing for the second round of sentencing this morning.
President Trump's former campaign chairman is facing up to a decade behind bars for a pair of conspiracy charges.
Just last week he was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for financial crimes.
