FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, March 13, 2019:The F-A-A has grounded all Boeing 737 Max eight and nine airliners.It comes after agency officials said new data indicated last weekend's deadly crash in Ethiopia in some ways resembled another recent tragedy involving the same model of plane.American Airlines, Southwest and United airlines all fly Boeing Max jets.Democrat Beto O'Rourke is running for president in 2020.He made the announcement this morning.O'Rourke is a former Texas Representative that strongly challenged Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the last election.There are a dozen Democrats officially seeking their party's nomination for the 2020 election.An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a Northeast Fresno apartment fire.It was reported just before midnight at the Jackson Park Place apartments on Cedar and Fir.Firefighters say the flames broke out near the laundry room.One family was displaced.Police have a man in custody after he claimed to have bombs and ran into a Northwest Fresno restaurant.Officers had been searching for the suspect and found explosive material in his house.Then when they tried to pull him over there was a short chase and then the arrest.The suspect was wanted for a domestic violence warrant.Several people were arrested in a West Central Fresno prostitution sting on Parkway Drive.Detectives contacted and arrested dozens of women for prostitution.25 men were also arrested for soliciting prostitution.