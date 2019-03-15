FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, March 13, 2019:Four people are in custody after a pair of attacks at mosques in New Zealand leaving 49 people dead and dozens more injured.The gunmen attacked during Friday morning prayers killing 40 people in one location and 9 in another.Three men and a woman were arrested.One of the suspects live streamed a portion of the attack.A large scale drug dealer is in police custody this morning after a traffic stop in Downtown Fresno.In a search of his car police found 23-year-old Francisco Gonzalez had five kilos of methamphetamine hidden in the car's frame rails.Police had a tip that Gonzalez had the drugs worth an estimated $700,000.Two more accusers have come forward saying they were victims of a teacher at Clovis East High School.50-year-old Kenneth Lee has already been arrested for two counts of sexual misconduct with a student after an investigation began in December.He's scheduled to be arraigned March 27th.Ethiopian Airlines says the investigation in France has begun into the flight data and voice recorders from last weekend's deadly plane crash.An official with the Ethiopian investigation team said it's still unclear whether the data can be retrieved.The plane went down in a field Sunday killing all 157 on board.President Trump is warning of a veto this morning after the Senate voted against his border emergency declaration.A dozen defecting Republicans joined Democrats voting 59 to 41 to block the national emergency that the President declared to build a border wall.This would be the first veto of Mr. Trump's presidency.