FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, March 18, 2019:The terror threat level is at it's highest in the Netherlands after an attack on a tram.Three people are dead and a number of others hurt.Dutch authorities have identified the shooter as 37-year-old Gokman Tanis originally from Turkey.The Dutch Prime Minister is not excluding terror as a motive.Thousands of people are paying tribute to the victims in the New Zealand massacre.50 people died when a gunman opened fire in two mosques in the city of Christchurch.While officers initially arrested four people they are now saying the attacks were committed by 28-year old Australian, Brenton Tarrant.He's been charged with murder.The search is on for the gunman that opened fire on a man in front of a Central Fresno house.It happened just before 9:30 last night in the area of Maple and Dakota.The victim hid behind his van.The van and the home were both hit by bullets.No one was hurt.A woman is under arrest for driving drunk after running her truck into a man as he crossed a Central Fresno street.The crash was around nine last night in the area of Blackstone and Olive ... pinning the man between the truck and a light pole.He suffered injuries to his legs and is being treated at the hospital.A Chowchilla Officer is being credited with stopping a knife-wielding man.Surveillance video shows 47-year old Paul Clingham pacing outside the station.Officials believe his plan was to attack ... but an officer stopped him ... demanding he put down the weapon.Clingham is also wanted in Kansas for attempted murder ... he says he tried to stab a correctional officer.