FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, March 20, 2019:
#1: Several farming tools damaged in early morning shed fire near DInuba
An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a Tulare County shed and all it's contents.
The blaze broke out just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday on Road 62 near Avenue 422 near Dinuba.
The property owner said he initially got a burglar alarm alert for the property and minutes later a neighbor told him about the fire.
A door was found open with a tractor on fire.
That blaze soon spread engulfing the building.
#2: All tank fires extinguished at ITC facility in Deer Park
A fire burning at a refinery near Houston is now out this morning but authorities say steam and smoke may still be visible for some time.
The fire began with one tank Sunday morning but later spread to multiple tanks.
Firefighters will stay on scene to help prevent the blaze from reigniting.
#3: Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
A Central High School West teacher is out of a job this morning and out on bail after being arrested.
Fresno County Sheriff's investigators say 31-year-old Fabian Botero sent sexually graphic emails, calls, and texts to a 15-year old student.
Authorities say so far, there's no evidence the relationship was physical in nature.
#4 EU, Canada to review Boeing software fixes themselves after Ethiopia Airlines crash
The European Union and Canada say they will not allow any Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to fly in their airspace until they approve any changes made.
Boeing says the company is working on those safety changes after an investigation found similarities between the recent Ethiopian Airlines crash and Lion Air crash last year.
#5 Thousands to descend on Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
FresYes Fest is this Saturday and this year the event is expanding.
The block party will be on Fulton Street, from Kern to Mono street.
They'll also have two pop up parties.
The event was created to highlight everything that makes people proud to call Fresno home.
It's all about local - featuring vendors, food trucks, brews, and live bands.
Last year they hosted around 13,000 people and this year they expect an even bigger turnout.
FresYes Fest takes place this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
This event is free to the public.
For more information click here.
5 Things To Know Before You Go
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News