FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, March 22, 2019:Two men are expected to recover after being injured in a late night shooting in Cutler.The victims were brought to the cities fire station just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.It's believed the attack happened less than a mile away in a neighborhood on Sierra near Avenue 403.There is no word on suspects or a motive for the attack.A man is in custody this morning accused of attacking four women at a convenience store in Southwest Fresno.One of those women fought back shooting at the man.It happened during an argument around seven last night at this store on A and Fresno streets.Police are now interviewing everyone involved and it's not known if the woman with the gun will face charges.Two American Service members were killed Friday during an operation in Afghanistan.The exact details about the incident have not yet been released.Officials are now notifying their next of kin.A total of four U-S soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan this year.More than two dozen people are being laid to rest today in New Zealand.That's just one week after a shooting rampage that killed 50 people in two mosques.On Friday, thousands gathered in Christchurch to observe the Muslim call to prayer and a moment of silence for the victims.A panhandling ordinance has been voted down in Fresno.In a 3 to 2 vote the council rejected the proposal to make it illegal to donate to panhandlers within 200 yards of an intersection.Those against the ordinance said it was a band-aid approach to the larger issue of homelessness.