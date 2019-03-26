FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, March 26, 2019:An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed on Highway 99 between Visalia and Tulare.It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Avenue 264 in front of the Horizon Nut Company.It's not yet known why the man was in the highway.The driver stopped and is being cooperative with the investigation.A man is being treated for stab wounds after an attack in Central Fresno.It happened just before two this morning at Dakota and Hughes around the corner from the Fastrip store.Officers believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.A motive for the stabbing is not being released.The search is on for a group of men accused of randomly shooting people with an airsoft or pellet gun in Central and Northeast Fresno.Police say the drive-by shootings started around 12:30 yesterday afternoon and ended up having 7 victims in four locations.No one was seriously hurt.Democrats are demanding the full Mueller report be made public and have set an April 2nd deadline.In the report, the special counsel stopped short of exonerating the President on obstruction of justice.Meantime, Republicans and the White House are hinting toward the launch of a possible investigation of their own.The investigation into the college admissions bribery scandal is expanding with the federal government now reportedly getting involved.Eight of the nation's top universities are now under new scrutiny over their use of federal funds.Many of the parents accused in the scandal are expected in court this Friday.