FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, March 27, 2019:A Greyhound bus driver accused of a DUI crash in Fresno is expected to be in court today.Charges were filed yesterday against 28-year-old Ashton Castillo.He faces a felony charge of driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and a charge of driving with a suspended license.No one was seriously hurt.The suspect accused of stabbing four people and killing one of them is set to be in court Wednesday.Family members turned in 20-year-old Danny Duran Sunday night after he allegedly stabbed John Sandoval to death.Last night, Sandoval's family and friends held a candlelight vigil in his memory.Family members of the little boy killed in a vicious dog attack in Southeast Fresno are sharing memories of their 2-year-old.They say Jaysiah Chavez was a happy and joyful child.He died last Friday after two rottweilers got out of their yard and attacked the boy in front of his grandparent's home.The Federal Aviation Administration is planning changes to aviation safety oversight.During a hearing Wednesday, the acting FAA Administrator plans to tell Senate members that the organization's oversight approach needs to evolve.This comes following two fatal Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes killing hundreds of people.The White House is now backing an effort to fully repeal Obamacare.Yesterday, the Trump Administration told a federal court it would ask judges to toss out the entire Affordable Care Act striking it down as unconstitutional.The reversal could impact millions of Americans leaving them without health insurance.