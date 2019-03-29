FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, March 27, 2019:The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in the Fresno County community of Del Rey.The victim in his 30's was shot in the upper body at around 11 p.m. Thursday.He's expected to survive.A motive for the attack is unknown.A woman is in the hospital after she set off an explosive device in a Merced parking lot.It detonated shortly after 9:30 last night near Park and Olive Avenue.The woman's hand and chest were injured.Police have not determined what kind of device exploded.A new school bus and pick-up truck collided in Northwest Fresno.The driver was delivering the bus about 10:30 pm Thursday when she got lost following her GPS tracker and attempted to turn around on southbound Highway 99 near the Golden State off-ramp.That's when the bus was hit by the truck.Neither driver was hurt.Two men are in jail after police discovered they broke into mailboxes and took stacks of mail and packages in Tulare.Those suspects are Richard Judd and Charlie Blackwood of Bakersfield.According to police, the men stole mail from roughly 400 Tulare families in just one day.An off-duty officer spotted the men which led to the arrest.An aviation source tells ABC news investigators in the Ethiopian Airlines crash found the stall-prevention feature automatically activated shortly before the crash.That's the same feature that was found to have activated in the Boeing 737 Max jet flown by the Lion Aircrew.That plane crashed less than 5 months ago.