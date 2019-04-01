Uncategorized

5 Things To Know Before You Go

Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women and Pres. Trump threatens to close the border with Mexico - Here are the 5 things to know before you go.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, April 1, 2019:

#1: Man hit by car in Central Fresno, investigation underway

Police are investigating a crash in Central Fresno where a man was hit by a car.

It happened just before six this morning at Cedar near Fountain Way.

The man was rushed to the hospital and his condition is not yet known.

A wheelchair can also be seen at the crash site but it's unknown if the victim was in it or if it's connected in any way to the crash.

The driver of a vehicle with front end damage has pulled over to the side of the road and the driver is speaking with officers.

Southbound Cedar is currently closed at Fountain Way.

#2: Police looking for suspect who shot a man inside a Visalia Bar

The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in a Visalia bar.

Police say an argument escalated to a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5th Quarter on Fairway at Caldwell.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm.

He's expected to recover.

#3: One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire

We should learn the identity of the person killed in a Central Fresno fire that also hurt a firefighter.

This blaze destroyed an apartment garage behind a home just after six yesterday morning on Bremer and College near Highway 180.

While looking for the resident, an explosion erupted... injuring a firefighter.

The victim was later found dead in a downstairs apartment.

#4: President Donald Trump threatens to close border with Mexico

President Trump is threatening to close the southern border this week and cut off millions in South American aid if Mexico doesn't do more to control migrants at the border.

There are record numbers of migrants flooding the border, trying to enter the U-S.

Congressional Democrats oppose the President's plan.

#5: Former Vice President Joe Biden defends his behavior with women

Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing allegations that he made inappropriate physical contact with a woman during a 2014 campaign rally

The allegations come from former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Nominee Lucy Flores.

She says he kissed the back of her head.

Biden denies any wrong-doing.
