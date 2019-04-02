FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, April 2, 2019:
#1: Police discover man's body in burning car in Madera
Madera police are investigating after a body was found in a burned car.
The fire was first reported around midnight in front of Lincoln Elementary on Liberty at Baron.
It was only after fire crews extinguished the flames that they discovered a man dead in the driver's seat.
Madera Police cannot say if there are any other obvious signs of a crime.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
#2: Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.
He is 29-year-old Eric Holder.
The announcement comes just hours after chaos erupted at the scene of the killing where more than a dozen people were injured in a stampede after a loud noise that many mistook for gunfire.
#3: White House not cooperating in security clearance probe: House committee chairman
Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are preparing to subpoena the former White House personnel security director wanting him to testify about security clearances.
This comes after a whistleblower told Congress she saw at least 25 people granted security clearances after initially being turned down.
#4: SCARY STRUGGLE: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun in Porterville
Authorities are still searching for an armed robber who attacked a store clerk in Porterville.
Surveillance video shows 22-year-old George Tahhan wrestling over a shotgun with the thief.
He eventually ran from the store and no one was hurt.
The shotgun was not registered and had no ammunition.
#5: First time since Dec. 2011 California is not in a drought
Surveyors are taking the monthly manual snow survey today.
Because of the recent storms, surveyors could possibly find a snowpack at about 160 percent of average.
The Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of the state's water supply as it melts in the spring.
