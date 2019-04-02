Uncategorized

5 Things To Know Before You Go

EMBED <>More Videos

Body found in burning car in Madera and more than a dozen people injured in stampede at memorial for Nipsey Hussle - Here are the 5 things to know before you go.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, April 2, 2019:

#1: Police discover man's body in burning car in Madera

Madera police are investigating after a body was found in a burned car.

The fire was first reported around midnight in front of Lincoln Elementary on Liberty at Baron.

It was only after fire crews extinguished the flames that they discovered a man dead in the driver's seat.

Madera Police cannot say if there are any other obvious signs of a crime.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

#2: Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect

Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.

He is 29-year-old Eric Holder.

The announcement comes just hours after chaos erupted at the scene of the killing where more than a dozen people were injured in a stampede after a loud noise that many mistook for gunfire.

#3: White House not cooperating in security clearance probe: House committee chairman

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are preparing to subpoena the former White House personnel security director wanting him to testify about security clearances.

This comes after a whistleblower told Congress she saw at least 25 people granted security clearances after initially being turned down.

#4: SCARY STRUGGLE: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun in Porterville

Authorities are still searching for an armed robber who attacked a store clerk in Porterville.

Surveillance video shows 22-year-old George Tahhan wrestling over a shotgun with the thief.

He eventually ran from the store and no one was hurt.

The shotgun was not registered and had no ammunition.

#5: First time since Dec. 2011 California is not in a drought

Surveyors are taking the monthly manual snow survey today.

Because of the recent storms, surveyors could possibly find a snowpack at about 160 percent of average.

The Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of the state's water supply as it melts in the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uncategorizednews
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
LIVE: Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Bay Area chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Some Valley shoppers will see increased sales tax on their receipts
Show More
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
More TOP STORIES News