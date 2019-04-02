FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, April 2, 2019:Madera police are investigating after a body was found in a burned car.The fire was first reported around midnight in front of Lincoln Elementary on Liberty at Baron.It was only after fire crews extinguished the flames that they discovered a man dead in the driver's seat.Madera Police cannot say if there are any other obvious signs of a crime.The man's identity has not yet been released.Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.He is 29-year-old Eric Holder.The announcement comes just hours after chaos erupted at the scene of the killing where more than a dozen people were injured in a stampede after a loud noise that many mistook for gunfire.Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are preparing to subpoena the former White House personnel security director wanting him to testify about security clearances.This comes after a whistleblower told Congress she saw at least 25 people granted security clearances after initially being turned down.Authorities are still searching for an armed robber who attacked a store clerk in Porterville.Surveillance video shows 22-year-old George Tahhan wrestling over a shotgun with the thief.He eventually ran from the store and no one was hurt.The shotgun was not registered and had no ammunition.Surveyors are taking the monthly manual snow survey today.Because of the recent storms, surveyors could possibly find a snowpack at about 160 percent of average.The Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of the state's water supply as it melts in the spring.