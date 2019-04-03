FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, April 3, 2019:Two people are recovering after a shooting and stabbing in Central Fresno.The shooting happened just after eight last night at Eighth and Illinois.The victim was shot in the face while in a car.Meantime, another man showed up the hospital suffering from a stab wound from an apparent attack at First and Shields.The incidents are not believed to be connected.A suspect is in custody accused in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle29-year-old Eric Holder was arrested yesterday in a suburb outside Los Angeles.Police say the rapper's murder was not gang-related but stems from a personal dispute between the two men.Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are set to appear before a judge later today to face charges in an alleged college admissions scam.They are among a group of 11 wealthy parents expected in federal court in Boston.They are each facing mail fraud charges for allegedly paying their children's way into elite colleges.House Democrats plan to move forward today with efforts to subpoena the Justice Department for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report after missing yesterday's Democrat imposed deadline.The special counsel did not find that the Trump campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 Presidential election.Minor league baseball is back in the South Valley.Thursday, the Visalia Rawhide throw out their first pitch of the season.They're taking on the San Jose Giants at 7 right here at Rawhide Ballpark.Tickets prices start around $10.