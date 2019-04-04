FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, April 4, 2019:
#1: Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
The Ethiopian Transport Ministry says initial findings show the pilots of the ill-fated jet did everything properly to try and prevent the airliner from crashing.
Aviation sources tell ABC News the reason for the crash of the Boeing 7-37 Max plane was a damaged sensor causing it to nosedive.
It's believed that happened when a bird or other foreign object hit the plane.
#2: Busy Fresno roadway back open after police activity
A busy roadway in Southeast Fresno is back open to drivers after being blocked off for police activity.
Ventura between First Street and Highway 41 was closed from about 8 p.m. Wednesday until midnight as officers searched for a wanted felon.
They didn't find the suspect but detained four other people inside the home.
#3: Police looking for man who robbed a Northeast Fresno store at gunpoint
The search is on for the man that robbed a Northeast Fresno 7-11 at gunpoint.
Police officers say he went into the store on Cedar near Shaw just before three this morning.
He had his face covered and pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money.
He got away with an unknown amount of cash.
No one was hurt.
#4: ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg talks privacy, 2020 election
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is speaking out just over a year after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that threw Facebook at the center of a global privacy and elections controversy.
In an exclusive interview, Zuckerberg also defends the company's actions after terror attacks.
#5: Fresno Grizzlies ready for Opening Day
It's opening day for the Fresno Grizzlies.
They start the season with a new affiliation and new branding.
There were also more than $3 million dollars in renovations done to the ballpark.
They include the addition of a new Fresno Social area near third base as well as a new Kids zone and splash park added on the right field side.
The Kodiak Club on the second floor also got a face-lift.
The Fresno Grizzlies take the field at Chukchansi park tonight against the Reno Aces, first pitch is 7:05.
