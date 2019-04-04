FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, April 4, 2019:The Ethiopian Transport Ministry says initial findings show the pilots of the ill-fated jet did everything properly to try and prevent the airliner from crashing.Aviation sources tell ABC News the reason for the crash of the Boeing 7-37 Max plane was a damaged sensor causing it to nosedive.It's believed that happened when a bird or other foreign object hit the plane.A busy roadway in Southeast Fresno is back open to drivers after being blocked off for police activity.Ventura between First Street and Highway 41 was closed from about 8 p.m. Wednesday until midnight as officers searched for a wanted felon.They didn't find the suspect but detained four other people inside the home.The search is on for the man that robbed a Northeast Fresno 7-11 at gunpoint.Police officers say he went into the store on Cedar near Shaw just before three this morning.He had his face covered and pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money.He got away with an unknown amount of cash.No one was hurt.Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is speaking out just over a year after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that threw Facebook at the center of a global privacy and elections controversy.In an exclusive interview, Zuckerberg also defends the company's actions after terror attacks.It's opening day for the Fresno Grizzlies.They start the season with a new affiliation and new branding.There were also more than $3 million dollars in renovations done to the ballpark.They include the addition of a new Fresno Social area near third base as well as a new Kids zone and splash park added on the right field side.The Kodiak Club on the second floor also got a face-lift.The Fresno Grizzlies take the field at Chukchansi park tonight against the Reno Aces, first pitch is 7:05.