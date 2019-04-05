FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, April 5, 2019:President Trump is on his way to California.He just left Washington, D.C. en route to El Centro.There he will inspect a section of newly completed security wall along the US-Mexico border.The president has backed off threats to close the border but is instead saying he will impose new tariffs if that country doesn't do more to stop the flow of migrants into the United States.Investigators are calling an overnight fire suspicious after three vehicles were set ablaze in Central Fresno.The fire broke out just after 1 am on Friday at the West Coast Tires business on Blackstone and McKenzie.Firefighters say they arrived to find three vehicles on fire and possibly threatening a nearby building.They say the person who was supposed to be there providing security was nowhere to be found.Fire investigators say arson is a possibility.The search is on for the suspect in a Central Fresno stabbing.It happened just before 11 pm Thursday in a convenience store parking lot on Chestnut near Belmont.Police say the victim tried to break up a fight between the suspect and a woman, and that's when he was attacked.The victim is expected to recover.The trial for a former Fresno teacher continues on Friday, just one day after she testified about having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an 8th-grade student.Justine Nelson denied having romantic feelings for the teen but admitted she cared about him.If convicted, Nelson could spend more than eight years in prison.Actor Jussie Smollett is now facing a lawsuit from the city of Chicago.Officials say the actor refused to pay back the 130-thousand dollars police say it cost to investigate his alleged racist, anti-gay attack.Authorities are calling that attack a hoax staged by Smollett for publicity.