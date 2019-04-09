FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, April 9, 2019.Police will be looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses to figure out what led to a deadly crash in Northeast Fresno.It happened just after 10:30 last night on Shepherd near Chestnut.Police say a woman driving a Honda somehow skidded off the road and into a tree.She died at the scene.Ugandan police say they have arrested some people over the kidnapping last week of an American tourist.Kim Endicott of Costa Mesa and her guide were freed Sunday.Police say the search for the kidnappers has included raids.It's not known if more suspects are sought.Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the house appropriations committee at this hour.He'll be discussing the Justice Department's fiscal 2020 budget request while on Capitol Hill.This testimony comes as Barr continues to face questions about the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's full report on the Russia probe.A candidate from the Bay Area is now officially in the running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.California Representative Eric Swalwell made his announcement yesterday.You can hear about his plan for the country and the White House this morning on Good Morning America at around 8:30.Dozens of our Valley veterans will make their way to Fresno Yosemite International Airport this morning to take the "Trip of a lifetime."The Central Valley Honor Flight will once again make its way to the nation's capital to say thank you to those who served our country.Veterans on this 18th trip will include those from World War II and the Korean War.About 70 veterans are expected to make the trip.The veterans will tour the monuments created in their honor, and return home on Thursday to a hero's welcome back at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.