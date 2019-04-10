FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, April 10, 2019.City and County crews, as well as homeowners, are busy cleaning up after high winds sent trees tumbling down across the Valley.One location where they'll be accessing the damage this morning is Leavenworth Elementary in Central Fresno.There a tree went crashing down on a campus building damaging a gas line and water main.First responders were able to cap off the utilities.School will resume this morning as scheduled and no classes will be impacted by the tree damageAn investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire inside an old theater in Huron.The blaze was first reported just after midnight in the area of Lassen near Cherry.Fire crews were able to contain the flames to a crawlspace leading to the stage.The man accused of being the so-called "Golden State Killer" is scheduled to be in court today.Prosecutors allege Joseph DeAngelo is tied by DNA evidence to 12 murders, 45 rapes, and over 120 burglaries that took place across California during the 1970s and 1980s including crimes here in the Valley.The 73-year-old has not entered a pleaAttorney General William Barr has returned to Capitol Hill and in just minutes he's scheduled to begin his second day of testimony, this time in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee.He is scheduled to address his department's budget but he will likely be grilled on when and how he'll release the Special Counsel's Russia report.Dozens of veterans are in Washington DC this morning as part of the 18th Central Valley Honor Flight.These are pictures they posted just moments ago on their Facebook page during a visit to the Iwo Jima Memorial.The group will return tomorrow evening to Fresno Yosemite International Airport.