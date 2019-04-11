FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, April 11, 2019.Wikileaks found Julian Assange is in custody this morning and facing new charges in the US connected to the theft and publishing of classified documents.Assange was arrested overnight in London at the Embassy of Ecuador after that country decided it could no longer offer him asylum.Assange has been in hiding in the embassy since 2012 over the fear of arrest and extradition to the US.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are working to determine the relationship between three people involved in a shooting.Investigators say they found a man and woman shot around 5 p.m. Wednesday in a car on Bethel and Rose near Selma.They led investigators to a second location on Huntsman and Newmark, where they found a man dead.There were four children in the injured couple's car.None were hurt.The city of Los Angeles is hosting a "Celebration of Life" today for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.The performer was shot to death outside his clothing store.Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out for the funeral today at the Staples Center as well as along the 25-mile processional route.The Fresno City Council is considering a new plan that would stop panhandling across the city.The program is called "Help Us Help Fresno."It's designed to encourage residents to donate money to charity, rather than give it to panhandlers.The measure does not ban panhandling or make it a crime.Several dozen Valley Veterans are taking in their final memorials this morning just hours before they head back to Fresno.They have been touring Washington, D.C. as part of the 18th Central Valley Honor Flight.And you can welcome these local heroes home tonight with their flight scheduled to return back to FYI airport about 6 tonight.