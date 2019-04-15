FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, April 15, 2019.The Fresno Police department is investigating to hit and run accidents the sent two people to the hospital.The first crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Cedar near California.Police say a man was hit by a car and taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Officers last report he was in critical condition, but believe he will survive.While the second crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Belmont near Highway 99.Police say a woman was walking west on Belmont when a dark SUV struck her and continued driving west on Belmont.She was rushed to the hospital and at last check was in critical but stable condition.Parts of the East Coast are under a tornado watch this morning.This comes after twisters left a path of destruction this weekend in the Midwest and South.More than a dozen reported tornadoes touched down from Ohio to Texas killing eight people including three children.A redacted version of the nearly 400-page Mueller report on the Russia investigation is expected at any moment.Attorney General William Barr indicated he would provide the document either today or tomorrow.Democrats have fought for its disclosure after Barr said it concluded the President had no collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.Today is the deadline to file your 2018 tax returns.The IRS says as many as 50 million taxpayers have yet to file.If you're unable to get everything in order before tonight's midnight deadline the IRS recommends filing for an extension.123rd Boston Marathon is off and running.This is a live look from the finish line where some 30,000 athletes will end this year's race today.The women took to the 26.2-mile course about a half hour ago.Today's event marks the sixth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and injured more than 200 others.