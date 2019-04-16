FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, April 16, 2019.The Red Cross is helping a family of six after an overnight fire destroyed their Tulare County home.The blaze broke out around midnight at a home on Road 212 near Sixth Avenue that's between Lindsay and Strathmore.Firefighters say the blaze started near the laundry room area and quickly spread to the rest of the home.Experts are assessing what's left of Paris' historic Notre Dame cathedral.The iconic building caught fire less than 24 hours ago doing significant damage to the 12th-century building.However, some of the building was saved and the President of France is vowing to rebuild.Fresno police say a suspected DUI driver crashed his car into a canal.It happened near Blackstone and Shields a little after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.The driver was able to climb out of the canal on his own and was not hurt.A special tow truck business had to be called in to pull the wreckage out of the canal.The search is on for a man accused of raping a Madera teenager.The sheriff's office released this photo of the suspect vehicle.He's accused of picking the girl up in Madera and promising her a job selling fruit.On the way to the fruit stand, he allegedly raped and threatened her.More severe weather is expected across the South and Midwest as that area works to recover from a damaging and deadly storm system over the weekend.Destructive tornadoes and severe rain struck from Texas to Mississippi causing at least eight weather-related deaths.