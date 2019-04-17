FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, April 17, 2019.The Mariposa school board will hold a special meeting tomorrow night to discuss the arrest of superintendent, Robin Hopper.CHP officers say she crashed her car into a utility pole Sunday night on Highway 140 near Planada.She was booked on charges of DUI and officials say she bit a correctional officer.Bells are expected to ring across France later this morning in commemoration of the fire that heavily damaged the historic Notre Dame Cathedral.They will strike at 9:50 a.m. the time in which the fire was first spotted.Meantime the plan to rebuild the cathedral has already begun with Disney just donating $5 million pushing the total money raised to $1 billion.An urgent search is underway in Colorado and beyond this morning for an 18-year-old woman who's described as armed and dangerous.Police say Sol Pais is infatuated with the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 and is accused of making threats to several schools.As a precaution Denver public schools are among those closed today.The search is intensifying for a man that allegedly raped a Madera teenager.The girl reported the crime to a school official.Officials say he posed online as a female and the girl went with him under false pretenses thinking she was meeting with the online friend to work selling fruit.A Porterville man charged in a DUI crash will check in for probation this morning after being let out of jail.22-year-old Mohamed Mohamed appeared before a judge Tuesday where he was charged with four felony counts.He's accused of driving drunk and crashing into Jeronimo Gonzalez, severing both of his legs.