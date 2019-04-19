FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, April 19, 2019.An early morning prowler is under arrest after allegedly pulling a knife and threatening officers in Northeast Fresno.Police got a call just before 1 a.m. Friday of a man going through backyards in the area of Emerald near Chance.When officers approached they say he pulled a knife.The suspect was tazed and a K9 deployed.He was treated for his injuries before being booked in jail.An investigation is underway into an early morning crash in Central Fresno.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Fulton and Divisadero.Police say a man in a white van going south on Fulton struck a stone wall then a lamppost along the sidewalk near the Catholic Charities building.The driver was not hurt, but he was given a field sobriety test.The search is for the suspects in a shooting that critically injured a 16-year old boy in Central Fresno.It happened around six last night at the Fountain West Apartments on Pleasant and Fountain Way.Witnesses say three men got into some type of argument with the teen ... and it soon escalated ... with one man taking out a gun and shooting the boy.The couple in the California "House of Horrors" case will be sentenced today.David and Louise Turpin are expected to each serve a sentence of 25 years to life, making them eligible for parole hearings after the minimum time has elapsed.The couple entered a guilty plea back in February.The Southern California couple is accused of abusing 12 of their 13 children.Mariposa Unified School Board Trustees voted unanimously to put Superintendent Robin Hopper on paid administrative leave.This comes after she was arrested last weekend for allegedly crashing her car while drunk, and then biting a correctional officer.Hopper has led the district for the last five years and had already announced she would be resigning at the end of June.