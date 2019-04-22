FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, April 22, 2019.Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire in Central Fresno.The blaze broke out just before 3:30 a.m. Monday on Clay and First.Firefighters say the flames were coming from the roof causing it to collapse onto the first floor.Crews say the complex was fenced off and abandoned.No one should have been inside when the blaze broke out.Firefighters will be on scene for some time as they investigate and clean up.Streets in the area are blocked off for fire crews.Police are still looking for suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Southeast Fresno.It happened at around 8:30 last night near South Holloway and Jensen.Officers found a 52-year-old man on the sidewalk shot multiple times.He died a the hospital.The suspects were last seen driving away in a dark colored SUV.A woman may be facing charges this morning after crashing into a fire hydrant in Central Fresno overnight.It happened around one this morning in the area of Palm and Shields.She had an infant and small child in the car at the time of the crash.Police say she had been drinking earlier in the evening.World leaders are condemning a string of bombings that killed nearly 300 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.Eight bomb attacks targeted hotels and churches.24 people are in custody.This morning a van exploded near one of those bombed Sir Lankan churches... but no injuries have been reported.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a conference call today with Democrats as a growing number of them are pushing to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the wake of the Mueller report.It determined the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia in the 2016 election but did not exonerate the President of obstruction of justice.