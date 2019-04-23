FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, April 23, 2019.It is a national day of mourning in Sri Lanka as the death toll has risen to 310 people including 4 Americans following a series of Easter bombings.Of those American's killed was 40-year-old Denver resident, Dieter Kowalski, and 11-year-old Kieran Shafritz De Zoysa.So far, 40 suspects are in custody.A local, radical Muslim group is being blamed for the attacks.President Trump will make his first state visit to the United Kingdom on June 3rd.Mr. Trump's previous trip to the UK in July 2018 was billed as a working visit, rather than a state occasion which is a formal visit by a head of state at the invitation of the Queen, who acts on advice from the government.Trial is scheduled to start today for State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula.He is charged with one misdemeanor count of child cruelty.It stems from an incident back in December when he said he simply spanked his daughter.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told us the child had injuries to a different part of her body.Fresno residents will be able to give their input regarding the search for a new Fresno Police Chief.The first of five community meetings will begin tonight.It's at Starr Elementary beginning at 6:30.For a full list of meeting locations or to fill out the community survey visit the city's website by May 31st.Chief Jerry Dyer retires in October.Two burglars were caught on camera breaking into a Clovis home as it was being fumigated.The alleged thieves are seen on a Ring doorbell camera Sunday leaving the home near Temperance and Shepherd with thousands of dollars worth of the family's property.If you recognize the men call Clovis Police.