FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
#1 Evacuations issued after train derailment in Texas
Evacuations and a shelter-in-place order are in effect in Fort Worth, Texas after a freight train derailment.
The Union Pacific went off the tracks this morning with authorities saying many of the cars are carrying ethanol and some caught fire.
None of the crew members were hurt.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
#2 Crews investigating cause of house fire in Northwest Fresno
Investigators are working to determine what sparked a late night house fire in Northwest Fresno.
Residents reported it just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Holland near Carnegie.
The blaze started in the kitchen and spread to three rooms and the attic.
A family of four was displaced.
#3 Fresno man arrested, accused of vandalizing St. John's Cathedral
35-year-old Jose Luis Renteria Hernandez is under arrest for vandalizing Saint John's Cathedral Church in Downtown Fresno
It happened yesterday afternoon around 4 p.m.
Hernandez admitted to police to throwing prayer candles at religious statues and sacred stained glass windows.
Damages are estimated at about $25,000.
#4 American Lung Association gives Valley counties 'F' rating for air quality
The 20th annual State of the Air report is out this morning and the Valley is once again getting a failing grade.
Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Merced and Mariposa Counties all received an 'F' rating.
That means residents are living with unhealthy levels of either ozone or particle pollution.
The study is done by the American Lung Association.
#5 Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive kicks off today
Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive kicked off this morning.
It is going on until six tonight, so you still have plenty of time to plan and make your way out here and tell your friends.
Anyone who donates gets a coupon for a buy one get one free ticket for this Sunday's rodeo.
You also get a free T-shirt and some other freebies.
