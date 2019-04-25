FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, April 25, 2019.Crews are investigating an early morning house fire in Fresno County.The blaze was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Chateau Fresno and Ashlan, that's just West of Fresno.It's still unclear how the fire started but at least one person was treated for injuries.Former Vice President Joe Biden is now officially running for the White House in 2020.He made the announcement this morning.This is Biden's third time running for president after serving nearly 40 years in the Senate and two terms as Vice President under Barack Obama.Convicted murderer, Jaime Osuna, is headed back to court today for arraignment.Yesterday, the Kings County DA filed charges against Osuna in connection to the death of his cell mate 44-year-old Luis Romero at Corcoran State Prison.Romero was found dead in his cell last month.The search is on for the thieves that stole thousands of dollars worth of expensive equipment from the Fresno High baseball team.The theft happened anywhere from Tuesday the 16th to Sunday the 21st.Much of the stolen items have already been replaced by school district officials.The 105th Clovis Rodeo kicks off tonight with the Professional Bull Riders tour.More than 40 riders will compete for the winning 8-second ride including 10 of the top 30 riders in world standings.The action gets underway tonight at 6:30 followed by a concert at about 8:30 from country music chart climber, Russell Dickerson.Then Friday night will open three days of the PRCA Pro Rodeo action with the sports top cowboys and cowgirls taking to the arena to compete in a variety of rodeo favorites