FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, April 26, 2019.An investigation is taking place this morning after a deputy involved shooting.It started around 10 p.m. Thursday just outside Lemoore when deputies tried to stop a suspect vehicle in a series of robberies.The driver sped off with deputies eventually finding the man in a field.Deputies say he pointed a gun at a deputy and that's when he was shot and killed.Federal Investigators are on the scene this morning of a plane crash in Madera County that killed two people.76-year-old Joe Kulbeth and 28-year-old Saverio Chimienti Jr. both of Fresno were killed in Thursday's crash near the Madera Municipal airport.Kulbeth had a license for flight instruction and repair on light sport aircraft.Monsignor Craig Harrison of Bakersfield is on paid-leave this morning after a former Firebaugh alter boy accused him of sexual abuse.The man contacted authorities on April 15th to report the alleged misconduct.He told officers it happened when he was a teenager in the early 2000's.More than 100 students and faculty members at UCLA and Cal State, Los Angeles are in quarantine for possible exposure to measles.Health officials say more than 500 students, faculty and staff may have come into contact with a student with the disease.The 105th annual Clovis Rodeo is in full swing.Last night the Pro Bull Riders entertained fans and tonight three days of Pro Rodeo action kick off in Downtown Clovis.In addition to all the arena events there are nightly concerts, a parade in downtown Clovis tomorrow morning starting at 9:30 a.m. and lots of food.Rodeo organizers expect to sell more than 8,000 pounds of tri-tip.More than 100 volunteers put on this annual event.