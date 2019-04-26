5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, April 26, 2019.

#1 Deputy shoots and kills burglary suspect after pursuit through the Valley

An investigation is taking place this morning after a deputy involved shooting.

It started around 10 p.m. Thursday just outside Lemoore when deputies tried to stop a suspect vehicle in a series of robberies.

The driver sped off with deputies eventually finding the man in a field.

Deputies say he pointed a gun at a deputy and that's when he was shot and killed.

#2 2 Fresno residents killed in Madera plane crash

Federal Investigators are on the scene this morning of a plane crash in Madera County that killed two people.

76-year-old Joe Kulbeth and 28-year-old Saverio Chimienti Jr. both of Fresno were killed in Thursday's crash near the Madera Municipal airport.

Kulbeth had a license for flight instruction and repair on light sport aircraft.

#3 Firebaugh in shock after beloved ex-pastor accused of sexual misconduct with minor

Monsignor Craig Harrison of Bakersfield is on paid-leave this morning after a former Firebaugh alter boy accused him of sexual abuse.

The man contacted authorities on April 15th to report the alleged misconduct.

He told officers it happened when he was a teenager in the early 2000's.

#4 Hundreds quarantined at 2 Los Angeles universities after measles scare

More than 100 students and faculty members at UCLA and Cal State, Los Angeles are in quarantine for possible exposure to measles.

Health officials say more than 500 students, faculty and staff may have come into contact with a student with the disease.

#5 Clovis Rodeo in full swing

The 105th annual Clovis Rodeo is in full swing.

Last night the Pro Bull Riders entertained fans and tonight three days of Pro Rodeo action kick off in Downtown Clovis.

In addition to all the arena events there are nightly concerts, a parade in downtown Clovis tomorrow morning starting at 9:30 a.m. and lots of food.

Rodeo organizers expect to sell more than 8,000 pounds of tri-tip.

More than 100 volunteers put on this annual event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News