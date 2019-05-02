FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, May 2, 2019.A sprinkler system helped firefighters quickly contain a blaze that broke out at a Southeast Fresno recycling center.It was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the business on Cedar near Highway 99.Firefighters say recycling matter spontaneously combusted inside a large shed.Crews are now working to separate the burning material to ensure it doesn't re-ignite.The search is on for an escaped inmate from the Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater.37-year-old Pablo Bucio has black hair but recently shaved his head.He stands six feet tall, and weighs 170 pounds.If you recognize Bucio, contact the US Marshals Service immediately.Attorney General William Barr canceled his scheduled testimony today before the House Judiciary Committee this after Barr objected to committee lawyers joining in the questioning.Yesterday Barr spent five hours giving testimony.Today's scheduled hearing has already ended following opening remarks.Opening statements are expected this afternoon in the misdemeanor child abuse case against state Assembly member Joaquin Arambula.Jury selection will resume this morning.Arambula's seven-year-old daughter claims she was slapped in the face by her father and injured.The 5th Annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit gets underway this morning at 9:30 at the Fresno Convention Center in Downtown Fresno.The event celebrates the Valley's history of innovation in manufacturing while providing resources and networking opportunities to continue to build a well-trained, outstanding workforce.Attendees include professionals as well as students from various valley schools hoping to learn more about career opportunities and networking potential with employers