FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, May 7, 2019.Four people are detained this morning after two late night armed robberies.The first robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Gateway Market on Belmont and Roosevelt.Then about and hour later a liquor store on Butler and Hazelwood was targeted.Police spotted a car matching the suspect vehicle nearby.One person in the car was detained and three possible suspects were located nearby in the apartment complex.Police believe the robberies are connected and are now reviewing surveillance video to positively identify the suspects.Fresno Firefighters are on the scene right now of a blaze at an apartment complex on Marks near Dakota in Central Fresno.The fire started in a car spreading to the car port and just into the roof of the apartment.The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.It's not yet known what sparked this fire.An overnight fire severely damaged a home in Tranquillity displacing a family of six.The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.It started in the garage of the home on Fairless and Skaggs quickly spreading to the attic, kitchen and a bedroom.The cause is still under investigation.State assembly member Joaquin Arambula's youngest daughter will testify today in the misdemeanor child abuse case against him.His seven year old daughter completed her testimony yesterday.The charges stem from an incident in which a mark was left on the 7-year old girl's face, while in her father's care.Attorney General William Barr may be found in contempt of Congress for refusing to produce the full un-redacted Mueller report.That vote is expected to take place tomorrow.Justice Department officials are set to meet today with the House Judiciary Committee Chairman to negotiate the release of a less-redacted version.