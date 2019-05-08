FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, May 8, 2019.An investigation is underway into an armed robbery at a Chevron gas station in Northwest Fresno.It happened just after four this morning at Brawley and Herndon.The clerk said a man wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat and a bandana pointed a gun at him and demanded cigargettes, lottery scratchers and cash.The suspect got away with the merchandise and $100 in cash.Porterville is moving forward with plans to allow pot dispensaries.Tuesday night, the council approved a second hearing to allow two recreational dispensaries and one medicinal in the city limits.The council will now need to work on a development agreement.One student is dead, and eight others are injured after a mass shooting at a school outside of Denver, Colorado.Police say two students are in custody identifying one as 18-year-old Devon Erickson the other is a transgender teen.Authorities are not releasing a motive for the attack.Lawmakers are set to vote today on whether to hold attorney general William Barr in contempt of Congress.It comes after Barr missed Monday's deadline to give special counsel Robert Mueller's report to Congress without redactions.Barr has argued he's not legally allowed to provide the report without a court order.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed their newborn to the public today.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed this morning with their son at Windsor Castle.The couple did not reveal the name of the child.He was born Monday morning and is seventh in line to the British throne.