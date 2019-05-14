FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, May 14, 2019.An investigation is underway after a farmer found a body in a Fresno County canal.The discovery was made at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in the canal on Shaw at Goldenrod just West of Biola.It's not known how the man ended up in the waterway or if he suffered any additional injuries.Sheriff's deputies will now work to try and lower the water or send in a dive team to recover the bodyThe death toll has risen overnight after two sightseeing planes crashed midair in southeastern Alaska.It happened yesterday killing four people and injuring 10 others.Two people remain missing.All of the passengers were tourists from a Royal Princess cruise ship.Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced he will seek the presidency in 2020.He says he plans to take on money in politics and push progressive policies from his red-state perspective.Bullock is now the 22nd candidate seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula will testify this morning in his misdemeanor child abuse trial.He is accused of slapping his 7-year-old daughter and leaving a mark on her face.In testimony yesterday, his wife and mother said they've never seen Arambula hit any of his children.Dozens of our valley's Vietnam veterans are in Washington, D-C at this hour visiting national monuments created in their honor.68 veterans are taking part in the 19th Central Valley Honor Flight.They will return home tomorrow evening to Fresno Yosemite International Airport and everyone is encouraged to come out for the heroes homecoming.