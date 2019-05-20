FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, May 20, 2019.An investigation is underway after a Huron Police officer shot and killed a man.It happened around nine last night at the Jet Stop Mini Mart on Myrtle and Lassen.Officers were called there for a disturbance and say a man was shot when he went toward an officer.The man died in the ambulance.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are now investigating.We'll be drying out across the Valley today after a spring storm brought rain, snow, lightning and strong winds.The gusts damaged power poles in kings county knocking out electricity to about 2,500 customers.Several funnel clouds were also spotted including one near Stratford.19 million Americans in the Midwest are bracing for more storms this morningNearly four dozen tornadoes touched down over the weekend causing damage across six states.Schools in many parts of the impacted areas have already canceled class for today.Dozens of abortion rights advocates are preparing for a national protest tomorrow, this comes after weekend demonstrations in Alabama over a new law.It prohibits abortion in almost all cases.This year, more than a dozen states have either passed or considered measures to restrict abortion.No one has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack in Iraq that hit near the US Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.No one was hurt in the blast.The apparent attack last night came amid heightened tensions across the Persian Gulf with the U-S moving a greater military presence into the area.