FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, May 22, 2019.An investigation is underway to determine who is at fault after a car and street sweeper collided this morning in Clovis.It happened at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday at Bullard and Villa.The car ended up crashing a pole and the street sweeper smashed into an office building.No one was hurt but damage was done to the building which will need to be assessed later today.A man is facing felony charges for threatening to kill his mother and starting a fire at her home in East Central Fresno.It started around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Willow and Lewis.Sheriff's deputies say the woman already had a restraining order against her son, 28-year-old Marco Amizulo, at the time of the incident.The storms pounding the midwest have turned deadly.Overnight, catastrophic flooding in Oklahoma claimed at least one life when a person's car was swept away.This comes after more than 30 tornadoes have touched down across the plains over the last few days.The Mariposa County Sheriff's office says a woman's body, found inside a car in the Merced River, is that of a missing mother.Investigators believe 26-year-old Jennifer Victoriano- Manzanares... accidentally drove off a rain-slicked road while on her way home from work.Crews spent three days looking for her.Many cherry growers are trying to salvage what they can of their crop after recent rainfall damaged the fruit.One Caruthers area grower had 800 workers out to harvest as much undamaged fruit as possible.Scott Marshall estimates he'll be able to save about 50 percent of his cherry crop.But with more rain on the way other growers are already writing off the season and filing insurance claims.