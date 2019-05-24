5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, May 24, 2019.

#1 Police looking for suspects in deadly Central Fresno shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Central Fresno after a car was shot at following an attempted robbery.

It happened at Floradora and 11th.

Two of the men inside the car were shot and one died and the other suffered a bullet wound to the leg.

He's expected to recover.

Two women, also in the car, were not hurt.

The suspects are on the loose.

#2 Suspected DUI driver crashes into East Central Fresno canal; rescued by firefighters

Fast action from fire crews helped save a woman after she crashed into an East Central Fresno.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near McKinley and Chestnut.

Police say should be evaluated for DUI.

There was no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

#3 Theresa May resigns, sparking contest for Britain's next prime minister amid Brexit battle

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced overnight that she'll be resigning.

She says she will step down as U-K conservative party leader on June 7th.

This comes as Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on October 31st but Parliament has yet to approve divorce terms.

#4 Authorities warning people not to go into Merced River due to dangerous water flow

The most urgent river warning this season is now in effect in the North Valley with officials saying no one should enter the Merced River due to dangerous water flow.

The rapidly-melting snowpack and heavy rainfall over the last week created very fast-moving and cold waters.

#5 Rain and flooding cause chaos on Fresno roads

Roadways have pretty well dried out this morning after last night's heavy rainfall flooded streets creating dangerous driving conditions.

In some parts of Fresno the drains backed up and drivers passed through several inches of water.

The Highway Patrol said they received over 50 calls for crashes or weather related incidents.
