FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, May 24, 2019.A homicide investigation is underway in Central Fresno after a car was shot at following an attempted robbery.It happened at Floradora and 11th.Two of the men inside the car were shot and one died and the other suffered a bullet wound to the leg.He's expected to recover.Two women, also in the car, were not hurt.The suspects are on the loose.Fast action from fire crews helped save a woman after she crashed into an East Central Fresno.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near McKinley and Chestnut.Police say should be evaluated for DUI.There was no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.British Prime Minister Theresa May announced overnight that she'll be resigning.She says she will step down as U-K conservative party leader on June 7th.This comes as Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on October 31st but Parliament has yet to approve divorce terms.The most urgent river warning this season is now in effect in the North Valley with officials saying no one should enter the Merced River due to dangerous water flow.The rapidly-melting snowpack and heavy rainfall over the last week created very fast-moving and cold waters.Roadways have pretty well dried out this morning after last night's heavy rainfall flooded streets creating dangerous driving conditions.In some parts of Fresno the drains backed up and drivers passed through several inches of water.The Highway Patrol said they received over 50 calls for crashes or weather related incidents.