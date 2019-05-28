FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, May 28, 2019.City crews are working to cap a broken fire hydrant in Central Fresno.It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Thomas and Fresno streets.Police say the hydrant was broken off by a hit and run driver.At one point, water could be seen shooting up into the air and coming into contact with nearby powerlines.Fresno Police and firefighters have shut down roads in the area as city crews work to shut off the water.Two Atwater families are displaced after a debris fire ignited spreading to their homes.It broke out just after midnight in an alleyway near Wathen and Spalding.One of the houses suffered damage to two rooms, and the other had damage to the garage.No one was home at the time of the fire.The cause is under investigation.Fire crews quickly stopped the spread of a debris fire that sparked overnight near Centerville.The blaze was ignited on property at Oliver near Highway 180.Firefighters say the flames did spread to some trees but they were able to stop the fire before it reached a nearby shed where it's believed homeless people were staying.Residents in the Midwest will be cleaning up and assessing the damage today after a tornado described as large and destructive touched down near Dayton, Ohio.Some say entire neighborhoods are destroyed and there are also reports of people trapped in their homes.Others cities in the area are also dealing with flash floods this morning.The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway at this hour and two Valley contestants have successfully spelled their first words.Nine-year-Old Achuth Vinay from Fresno and 13-year-old Kayla Barnes of Visalia are both on the stage.The Spelling Bee has two days of preliminary competition with the finals on Thursday.