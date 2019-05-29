FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, May 29, 2019.Special Counsel Robert Mueller has announced he'll make a statement this morning on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.It will be at 8 a.m. and ABC news will cover it live.This will be his first public comment on the investigation.This comes after controversy the last few months following Attorney General William Barr's report on the findings.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is expected to formally announce he's running for mayor at a news conference today.Christian Business Men's Connection director Tom Sommers sent out e-mails to local religious and business leaders inviting them to the announcement.Chief Dyer confirmed the e-mails are accurate.Last week, he told Action News he was seriously considering entering the race.It came on the same day *Mayor Lee Brand* announced he would not run for re-election.Dyer would be the third candidate in the race, following prosecutor Andrew Janz and city council member Luis Chavez.Chief Dyer is scheduled to make his announcement this morning at 11 at Manchester Center.He was already scheduled to retire as police chief in October.Work is underway this morning to figure out what started a house fire in West Central Fresno.The woman inside suffered smoke inhalation and her three exotic birds died.It broke out just before 10 last night in the master bedroom of a home near McKinley and Delbert.A meeting is expected to take place today between teachers union representatives and Central Unified over contract negotiations.They will discuss issues such as salary, benefits and resources.Teachers have said they're willing to strike, but that's not their goal.Negotiations started 13 months ago.In Kansas residents are assessing the damage after another round of destructive tornadoes hit overnight.A twister touched down just outside of Kansas City injuring at least a dozen people and leaving homes in ruins.The Kansas City airport was also shut down and evacuated.