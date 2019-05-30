FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, May 30, 2019.The search is on for an armed robber who stole cash from a Northeast Fresno gas station.It happened just after one this morning at the Shell Station on Ashlan and Chestnut.Officers say a man entered the store with a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.He ran off with several hundred dollars.A bicycle rider is in critical condition after getting hit by a car in Central Fresno.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar and Olive.Police say the driver had a green light and didn't see the bike rider as he attempted to cross the intersection.A busy Fresno County roadway near the Central High West campus is closed this morning as PG&E crews work to fix a broken power pole.The crash happened on Dickenson near McKinley at about two this morning.It's not known what caused the crash.No one was hurt.The city of Firebaugh is preparing for possible flooding issues as the snowmelt leads to increased water releases into the San Joaquin River.So far, the water has lapped over river banks and soaked Andrew Firebaugh Historical Park.City officials expect to see more water flow through the San Joaquin River and into the park by next Wednesday.Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.When Galaxy's Edge opens on May 31, it will make history as the largest, single-themed expansion ever in a Disney park."This is five years in the making for Walt Disney Imagineering, and over 40 years of dreaming for fans to talk into an immersive Star Wars experience," said Margaret Kerrison, managing story editor for Walt Disney Imagineering.