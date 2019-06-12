FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, June 12, 2019.An investigation is underway after three men were shot in an overnight attack in West Central Fresno.It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Clinton and Milburn.Police say a group of men arrived at the home, when moments later, a dark colored vehicle pulled up.Words were exchanged and someone inside the car opened fire.Three men outside the home were shot.All area expected to recover.There's no word on a possible motive for the attack.Firefighters are keeping a close eye an overnight grass fire in Tulare County.It broke out Tuesday night on Avenue 384 between Road 144 and Road 152 that's between Yettem and Seville.Fire crews say about 70 acres burned.The fire is out now and there's no word on what caused it.A woman is facing drunk driving charges after deputies say she crashed her car into the Kings River just east of Sanger.It happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.Deputies say she was able to get herself out of the car safely but the crash still sparked a swift water search because she was unable to say if she had any passengers.Officials are keeping a close eye on the rising water level of the Kings River as high temperatures are leading to more snowmelt and increased water release from Pine Flat Dam.The Kings River is currently closed to recreation and areas downstream like R-V Parks and the Kings River Country Club are experiencing flooding.Today police plan on releasing the name of the suspect they have in custody accused of vandalizing several Downtown Fresno buildings.The suspect was caught on camera at several businesses near Fulton street seen smashing windows with a rock.If all the attacks are connected to one man he could be charged with a felony.