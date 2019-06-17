FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, June 17, 2019:Firefighters in Las Vegas are battling a massive fire that's consuming an office complex, just east of the Las Vegas strip.The fire started at around 3 am Monday and has sent flames and smoke billowing into the air.There are no reports of injuries at this time, and roadways surrounding the fire have been closed to traffic.A woman is being treated for injuries after police say she stepped off a median and into the path of a pick-up truck.It happened around 3 am Monday on Fresno Street near Sierra.The driver stopped immediately and was not at fault.Police say the woman was not cooperative and may have been intoxicated.A man will be formally identified on Monday after his body was pulled from Lake Yosemite, just outside Merced.Family members say the 56-year-old jumped off the pier Sunday afternoon and soon went underwater while trying to swim to shore.Signs are posted warning people there is no lifeguard on duty.A search resumes Monday morning for a father missing in the O'Neill Forebay near the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County.The sheriff's office says he went into the water to rescue his daughter after she fell or jumped off their raft.The girl is okay, but the father hasn't been seen since.The Willow Avenue Widening Project begins Monday morning expanding a section of the roadway by two lanes near Clovis North High school and Clovis Community College.Those new northbound lanes will run from Shepherd Avenue to about a quarter-of-a-mile north of International Avenue.Improvements also include adding a bike lane, raising the median, and improving street lighting.Traffic on Willow will remain open during construction.The project is expected to be finished by late November.