FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, June 18, 2019.Fresno area firefighters had resources stretched thin overnight fighting three separate fires the most destructive of which nearly destroyed a North Fresno business.Some 60 firefighters were called out to battle the blaze just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at BC Outlet Homegoods store right off of Blackstone and Ashlan.A cause for this fire is not yet known.A roadway is blocked in Madera after a pair of trees came crashing down overnight smashing an SUV.Around 1 a.m. Tuesday two trees at the Riverwoods apartment complex fell into the road on Granada between Balsam and Greenwood.It's not known what caused them to go crashing down.No one was hurt.A Catholic priest within the Diocese of Fresno is facing new allegations of sexual abuse.The woman said Monsignor Esquivel kissed and touched her inappropriately when she was a teenager working at a rectory in Bakersfield.Esquivel is currently at a church in Reedley.The Fresno Diocese says it will report the accusations to the Bakersfield Police Department.The Trump Administration is now sending a thousand additional troops to the middle east as tensions between the US and Iran escalate.The Pentagon said the deployment includes security forces and troops for additional surveillance and intelligence gathering.The move comes as Iran threatens to break a 2015 nuclear deal.President Trump is set to officially launch his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando later today.This comes as he's threatening to remove millions of people in the country illegally beginning next week.Immigration is expected to be a central issue of President Trump's reelection campaign.