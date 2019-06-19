FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Wednesday, June 19, 2019.The Kings County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information later today about a shooting where a deputy opened fire on two suspects injuring them.It happened early yesterday morning on Highway 43 near Jackson Avenue.Investigators are piecing together clues to determine if that incident is connected to another shooting in Corcoran as well as a South Valley gang sweep.A Tulare home has major damage after a large Oak tree came crashing down onto it overnight.The resident's daughter said it fell sometime after midnight.Her mother was inside at the time and went to the hospital for observation but otherwise appears to have escaped uninjured.50-year-old Yvette Martinez faces 16 counts of animal cruelty after police found 15 malnourished dogs and several dead cats inside her Kingsburg home.Animal rescue crews removed the dogs and took them to an animal shelter in Selma.The house is now quarantinedand the city is moving to condemn the property because of the health hazard.Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is getting ready to testify today before the House Judiciary Committee.It will be a closed-door session and the first time lawmakers will hear from a person linked to the president's inner circle since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, has been named as Acting Defense Secretary after Patrick Shanahan withdrew his consideration for permanent placement in the position.Shanahan dropped out of the running for Defense Secretary after reports emerged about alleged domestic violence incidents nearly a decade ago.