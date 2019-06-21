FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, June 21, 2019.The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a car into a Tulare County canal and left at least one person injured.The crash was reported just before 5 this morning near Road 144 and Avenue 400 east of Cutler.Officers say two cars collided on Road 144 sending one of them into the canal.A person who saw the crash happen stopped and jumped into the canal to rescue a man.When the victim was pulled from the water he was unconscious but still breathing.He was flown to a hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.Officers say they believe there is no one else in the submerged vehicle but they are sending a dive team in to double check.A motorcycle rider is facing charges this morning as he recovers in the hospital after leading officers on a high speed chase and crash.It started around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Shaw Avenue with the rider crashing while trying to get on highway 168.Officers believe the man was driving under the influence.The preliminary hearing for the Fresno man accused of strangling his girlfriend's one-year-old child will continue today.Gage Hurtado is facing murder charges in the death of Julius Lopez in 2017.The boy was found dead in couple's Calwa apartment.A fire in a vat of butane at a 150-year-old refinery complex in Philadelphia is sending smoke and flames high into the air.The blaze sparked overnight with nearby residents reportedly feeling several explosions.A cause for the fire is not yet known.President Trump is sending a strong message to Iran just one day after that country shot down a US drone.This morning Mr. Trump said the US was 'cocked and loaded' to strike Iran but he stopped the attack after being told people would die.Iran admits to shooting the drone claiming it was flying in their air space.