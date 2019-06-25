FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, June 25, 2019.Police are still investigating after finding a shooting victim in Central Fresno.Family members called police to the home at Weldon near Mariposa just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.A 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg and injuries consistent with a fight.He's not cooperating with police and is being treated in the hospital for his injuries.An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a Northeast Fresno fire that destroyed a family's home.The flames broke out just after 6 p.m. Monday at a home on Essex Drive and Heather Drive.More than 40 firefighters were called in to help fight the fire.No one was hurt.The American Red Cross has now stepped in to help the family.Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Merced County teen killed in an ATV crash in Planada.16-year-old Leslie Avila died over the weekend after the ATV she was riding on collided with another one.The other two teens involved in the crash were seriously injured.No one was wearing a helmet.Iranian officials are now saying the door to diplomacy is permanently closed after President Trump rolled out new sanctions.The President had initially said he thought the move would bring Iran back to the negotiating table.Meantime President Trump says he wouldn't need Congressional approval to launch a war with Iran.SpaceX is celebrating another successful rocket launch after a Falcon heavy rocket blasted off late Monday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.The rocket is carrying 24 experimental satellites into space for key customers, including the US Department of Defense.