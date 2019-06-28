FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, June 28, 2019:
#1 Woman Shot in Merced
An investigation is underway in Downtown Merced after a woman was shot.
The attack happened at about 5:30 am Friday near Main and E Streets.
The condition of the woman is not yet known, but she was rushed to a hospital out of Merced County for treatment.
#2 Tulare Mountain Lion Search
Residents in Tulare neighborhood are on heightened alert Friday after several sightings of a mountain lion in the area on Thursday night.
Officials received calls about the wild cat, roaming in the Alpine Vista area, near Black Rock Street and Kaiser Creek Avenue.
Crews searched the area last night but did not find the animal.
#3 Woman Hit by Car
A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Downtown Fresno.
It happened just before midnight Friday in the area of Tulare and B Streets.
Police have not released any information about what led to the crash, but say it looks like someone tried to hit her with a car intentionally.
The victim is expected to be okay.
#4 Oceano Dunes Death
At a time when the safety of Pismo's popular Oceano Dunes is in question, there has been yet another death.
RELATED: Coastal Commission eyes possible closure of Oceano Dunes
Officials say a 37-year-old Bay Area man died there Saturday after his ATV was hit by another vehicle.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
This is the fourth fatality at the Oceano Dunes this year, including the death of 24-year-old Kristopher Mancebo of Tulare.
#5 Fireworks go on Sale
Safe and Sane fireworks stands are up across the valley and they can officially begin sales Friday at noon.
These are the only fireworks allowed during the Fourth of July holiday, with a fine issued by law enforcement for any illegal fireworks.
The safe and sane stands will be allowed to operate through July 6th at noon.
