5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, July 1, 2019:

#1 Trailers burned in fire

The Red Cross is helping about a dozen people after an overnight fire destroyed several travel trailers in Merced County.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 am Monday in what firefighters say is a homeless encampment on Beechwood and Cabot just north of Merced.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

#2 New gas tax raises prices

It's July 1st, bringing several new laws, including higher prices at the pump.

RELATED: New California laws in effect beginning July 1

A new gas tax goes into effect today that will raise prices by nearly 6 cents, to a total of 61 cents per gallon.

This comes as California already has the highest prices for gas in the country.

#3 Gun and ammunition law
A new ammunition law also begins today.

Prop 63 means that people looking to buy a gun will have to go through far more extensive background checks before buying a gun.

Also, anyone buying ammunition must also go through a background check for every purchase.

#4 Bomb explosion in Kabul
A powerful bomb blast rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul.

65 people, including nine children have been wounded.

The Taliban is not claiming responsibility for the blast.

The explosion comes as talks between the US and the Taliban moves into a third day in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar.

#5 Historic trip to Asia
President Trump is now back at the White House after a four day trip to Asia.

While there, he became the first sitting US President to step on North Korean soil and had a one-on-one meeting with Kim Jong Un.

He would like to get that country to move toward denuclearization.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News