FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, July 1, 2019:The Red Cross is helping about a dozen people after an overnight fire destroyed several travel trailers in Merced County.The fire broke out just before 12:30 am Monday in what firefighters say is a homeless encampment on Beechwood and Cabot just north of Merced.No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.It's July 1st, bringing several new laws, including higher prices at the pump.A new gas tax goes into effect today that will raise prices by nearly 6 cents, to a total of 61 cents per gallon.This comes as California already has the highest prices for gas in the country.A new ammunition law also begins today.Prop 63 means that people looking to buy a gun will have to go through far more extensive background checks before buying a gun.Also, anyone buying ammunition must also go through a background check for every purchase.A powerful bomb blast rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul.65 people, including nine children have been wounded.The Taliban is not claiming responsibility for the blast.The explosion comes as talks between the US and the Taliban moves into a third day in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar.President Trump is now back at the White House after a four day trip to Asia.While there, he became the first sitting US President to step on North Korean soil and had a one-on-one meeting with Kim Jong Un.He would like to get that country to move toward denuclearization.