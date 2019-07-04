5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, July 4, 2019.

#1 Grass Fire near Regional West Sports Complex

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an early morning grass fire near the Regional West Sports Complex.

That's on Jensen near West in Southwest Fresno.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within a half hour.

#2 Son of man accused of shooting deputy defends father

The son of the man suspected of shooting a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy says the situation is all due to his family's frustrations over a property argument and say deputies did little to help.

Michael Congden is in jail accused of shooting Deputy John Erickson in the leg on Tuesday... when he responded to the most recent dispute at the Tollhouse property.

The sheriff says Congden had not taken proper legal action.

#3 Holiday river safety

If you're planning to head to the water this holiday there are some restrictions in place.

In Tulare County, the Tule River remains closed to recreation.

The Tulare and Fresno County portions of the Kings River are also closed.

Meantime, the Kings County portion of the lower Kings River is once again.

The San Joaquin River is also open with some restrictions in place

#4 Pres. Trump's July 4th celebration

Preparations are underway for President Trump's Fourth of July "Salute to America" celebration.

Critics say the event is too costly and question the donation of $750,000 dollars worth of fireworks.

They come from a company that lobbied the president to hold off on new tariffs to china.

#5 Fourth of July Valley events

The first group of runners will step off in just minutes for the 17th annual Freedom Run at Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno.

The event features a kids races as well as a two mile run-walk and a 4-mile run.

It's one of many events July 4th events going on today.
