FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, July 8, 2019:Clean up and road repair are underway after two of the biggest earthquakes to rattle the state in more than 20 years.They struck Thursday and Friday near the Kern County town of Ridgecrest.Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in the area and asked for Federal aid.Seismologists say they've measured thousands of aftershocks.An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an early morning house fire in Southeast Fresno.The blaze broke out just after 4:30 am Monday on Cedar near Kings Canyon.Firefighters say the house was vacant but someone did appear to be staying there.No one was hurt.The man accused of shooting a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy last Tuesday in Tollhouse is scheduled for arraignment Monday morning.On Friday 57-year old Michael Congdon was formally charged with five felonies including two attempted murder charges.The deputy is currently recovering in the hospital.Sherri Telnas is now facing two homicide charges after her youngest son, seven-year-old Jacob Ray, was taken off life support.This comes just one week after his brother Jackson died after the pair were found in an irrigation ditch near Porterville.In a statement filed Tuesday, Sherri Telnas admitted to the crime.The Trump Administration is focused on getting its citizenship question on the 2020 census.New court filings are expected to reveal the new legal team set to take over the case at the Justice Department.The citizenship question hasn't been on the census since 1950.